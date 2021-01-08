George “Wayne” Scott left this earth on Dec. 29 at the age of 68. He left behind his beloved daughters, Lynnsey Appelhans and Andrea (Roger) Holliday; grandchildren, Collins, Hayden, Jocelyn and Amelia; siblings, Anne Fisher, Roy (Mary) Scott, John Scott and Joyce (Jim) Allen; as well as four nephews and two nieces. To know Wayne was to love him. There will be no formal services. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Scott family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
