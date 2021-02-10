Jear Lean (Mullins) Moore, 61, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. She was the daughter of the late John Frank and Jane Bart Cranfield Mullins and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Haney and Mary Jane Thomas; and brother, Everette Mullins. She is survived by her sons, Billy (Angie) Moore of Decatur, and Dekota Moore of Decatur; daughter, Jamie Shell of Decatur; brother, Bill Mullins of Urbana, Ill.; sisters, Elizabeth Couch of Decatur, and Gevenieve Branham of Ten Mile; grandchildren, Austin Moore, Joshlyn Shell, Kaylie Moore, Jayln Shell, and Jonica Shell; longtime companion, Peto Cortes; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at Meigs County Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Lawrence Waller officiating. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Moore family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
