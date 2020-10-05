Peggy Ann Watson, 71, of Niota passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was a member of Beulah Chapel Church of the Nazarene. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Watson, and parents, Willie and Marlene Wattenbarger. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Janean Watson of Sweetwater; Darrell and Rena Watson of Niota; grandchildren, Amanda Chrisman, Travis Dawson, Kayla Daffron, Kaitlin Watson, Haley Watson, Blaine Watson; great-grandchildren, Abbey and Alley Lankford, Aden Chrisman, Waylon Daffron, Asher Macon, Alyssa Daffron, Carson Smith, Bentley Dawson; brother, Robert Wattenbarger; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service and interment will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. in the Beulah Chapel Church of the Nazarene Cemetery with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, is in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
