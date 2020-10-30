Linda Sue Barnes, 69, of Athens, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her residence. She was a native of Bakersfield, Calif., resident of Athens, for three years and a daughter of the late Edward and Rosalie White Barnes. Her survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Tom Kidder of Athens, Selena and Jason Hill of Athens; son, Ronald Manson of Arkansas; three sisters, Peggy Head of Oregon, Debbie Pierce of California, Sherry Wells of Oregon; two brothers, Eddie Barnes of Oregon, Rodney Barnes of California; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation or services at this time. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Linda-Barnes Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, in charge of arrangements.
