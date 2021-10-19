Wilma Goodin Marcus died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville following a long illness. Born in New Lexington, Ohio, on Jan. 3, 1951, Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, John Dyer and Dorothy Forgrave; her grandson, Cody McFarland; and her sister, Peggy Sandlin. Wilma loved her monthly bunco games, traveling with her sister-in-law, Judy, and her church family and Niota Methodist Church. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved nothing more than times with her family and her dog, Riley. We will miss her wonderful smile and big heart. Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Marcus; daughters, Kimberly Reeder (Jim) of Corbin, Ky., Denise Hampton (James) of Gridler, Ky., and Tennille McFarland (AJ) of Corbin, Ky.; stepson, Tony Sullivan (Laura) of Athens; grandchildren, Brenna, Shyann, Colston, Galvin, Jason, Spencer, and Holly; great-grandchildren, Landon, Trinity and Tinslee; brother, Roger Goodin (Helen); sister, Frances Raskey; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Perry and Sina Marcus, Terry and Jane Marcus, and Judy Rowland; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Niota United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 190, Niota, TN 37826. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Wilma Goodin Marcus.
