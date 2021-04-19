Leonard Wayne
Hendrickson, 94, of Tellico Plains passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at home. He was a member of the Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was active in serving others at the Better Living Center in Athens. He enjoyed woodworking and making toys for children. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Harold Pomeroy; sons and daughters-in-law, Rich and Beth Hendrickson, and Wayne and Sheryl Hendrickson; three granddaughters; two grandsons; 16 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Desiree Harless; sisters, Alma Fox and Ellen Taylor; and brother, Hank Hendrickson. He was preceded in death by wife, Crystal Grace Hendrickson; son, Thomas Joe Hendrickson; grandson, Eric Thomas Hendrickson; sisters, Anna Bartlett and Patty Hendrickson; brothers, Lester Hendrickson and Chris Hendrickson; and step-granddaughter, Brigitte Lewis. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville.
