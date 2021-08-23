Mary Susan Trotter
Marshall, 64, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Life Care of Cleveland. Susan was a member of North Etowah Baptist Church. She loved to garden, read and spend time with her beloved grandchildren. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Charles “Red” Trotter; and sisters, Charlyn Martin and Sandy Newman. She is survived by mother, Violet Trotter Duncan; husband, Robert Marshall; children, Rachel (Ronnie) Smith of Delano, and Vallie Kiefert of Etowah; grandchildren, Matt Coe, Laila Smith, Jack Smith, Kimberly Smith, Georgia Smith, Brylee Smith, Isaiah Smith, Mason Goins, Amy Goins, David Goins and Chance Goins; sisters, Audrey Butler of Lanett, Ala., and Paulette Wise of Englewood; and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Friends were welcomed by the family for a visitation on Saturday, Aug. 21, in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services were at the funeral home on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Doug Bell officiating. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.