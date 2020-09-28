Margaret Meadows Brady, 75, of Decatur passed away Saturday afternoon, Sept. 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter following a brief illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Meigs County, and was a daughter of the late J.B. and Opal Letner Meadows. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David Ray “Bud” Brady Sr.; a brother, J.B. Meadows Jr.; and sisters, Brenda Swafford and Rosemary Meadows. Margaret loved to laugh, always said she had a good life and loved her kids. She had worked and retired from Walmart after 18 years and was of the Pentecostal faith. Survivors include daughters, Ann Brady of Ten Mile, and Susy Jane Miller and husband, Scott, of Athens; sons, David Ray Brady Jr. and wife, Gennia, of Etowah, and Robbie Dewayne Brady and wife, Marie, of Decatur; sisters, Lois Christian of Cleveland, Diane Cook and husband, Ronnie, of Athens, and Phyllis Butcher of Georgia; sisters-in-law, Barbara Meadows of Ten Mile, Midge Brady of Decatur, and Mattie Brady of Athens; brother-in-law, Manuel Brady and wife, Claudette; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers at Hospice of Chattanooga, Alex and Shelia. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pisgah Cemetery with the Rev. Lawrence Waller officiating. Pallbearers will be David Brady, Robby Brady, Ann Brady, Jane Miller, Gennia Brady and Scott Miller. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Margaret Meadows Brady.
