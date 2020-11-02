Margaret Ann Vogus, 66, of Athens passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Sweetwater Hospital. Margaret was a native and lifetime resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Chester Eugene and LouAva Moore Vogus. Margaret was a member of West End Baptist Church. She worked for Athens Table Company as a stainer. Survivors include sister, Judy Lou Perry and Lonnie Garver of Athens; brothers, Raymond Vogus and wife, Melissa, of Athens, and Kenneth “Butch” Vogus and wife, Georgia, of Cleveland; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be a private graveside service due to the current COVID-19 situation. The service was at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Pastor Chris York officiating. Pallbearers were Mike Perry, Jeff Perry, Casey Miller, Gerald Miller, Travis Vogus and Chris Vogus. If you were unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Margaret Ann Vogus.
