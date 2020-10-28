Kenneth Lee Oliver, an incredible husband, father and friend, lost his hard-fought battle with glioblastoma on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, surrounded by family. He had spent his days working as a production maintenance associate at Denso, where he was greatly respected. He would spend his evenings and weekends helping friends and neighbors, working his land and spending time with family. He was known to brag on his wife, Carol Oliver, as being the love of his life whom he loved “more than life itself.” He lived for his children, his daughter, Jessica Wheeler, and son-in-law, Josh Wheeler, daughter, Kayte LePage, and son-in-law, Daniel LePage, his eldest son, Austin, and daughter-in-law, Kimberley Oliver, his youngest son, Aaron, his nephew, Jeremy Oliver, and his beloved granddaughter, Charla Mae LePage. His goal in life was to make a better life for his children and to make them strong to face life’s challenges head on, which he accomplished with great success. He was loved and respected in the wrestling community. He was a state champion wrestler at Howard High School and continued on at UTC. He coached youth wrestling and helped many wrestlers to achieve their goals of becoming state champions and placers, including his own sons. Anyone who knew Kenny O. knew he was a hard worker, lover of life and a strong man who told it like it was because he believed in honesty. He will truly be missed by so many. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tricia Kilborn; and his brother, Mark Oliver. There will not be a funeral per Kenny’s wishes, but will have a celebration of life for family and friends to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Glioblastoma Foundation on behalf of Kenny O, https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate Share a memory of Kenny and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
