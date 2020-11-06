Ethel Levena Yates Hester, 92, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her residence. She was a native of Polk County, a resident of McMinn County since 1950, and a daughter of the late William Dennis and Florida Moore Yates. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Hester on Dec. 27, 2008; daughter, June Lynnell “Lynn” Hester McKeehan; son-in-law, Don McKeehan; four brothers, John Yates, Sam Yates, Tom Yates, and Boyd Yates; half-sister, Easter Higdon, Frances Yates, Lottie Haddock, Mary Lee Garren, Geneva Leamon, and Mae Womac. She and her late husband owned Central Texaco Station for 34 years and was a former employee of Cherokee Photo for eight years. She was a founding member of McMinn County Rescue Squad Crewettes. She was a member of East Athens Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie and Susie Hester of Athens, and Jimmy and Pat Hester of Hermitage; sister, Mildred Dunn of Athens; seven grandchildren, Gia McKheean, Donna and Kent Bridges, Micki Parr, Jan and Rob McKinney, Dani and Dustin Long, Chad McKeehan, and Ricky McKeehan; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Mike Dannell and Jerry Stephens officiating. Active pallbearers will be Kent Bridges, Robert Nelson, Jeff Stone, Chad McKeehan, Ricky McKeehan, Jaxon Long, and Rob McKinney. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Jacob Hester, Logan McKheean, Laettner Parr, Ashton Parr, Camden Parr, Cole McKeehan, Cade McKeehan, and Corbin McKeehan. The body will be at the funeral home from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to East Athens Baptist Church or Hospice of Chattanooga. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Ethel-Hester Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.