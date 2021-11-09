Joyce Annette Montooth, 66, of Sweetwater passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. Annette was a native of Athens and a longtime resident of McMinn and Monroe counties. She was the daughter of the late Harry R. and Lorene Overstreet Dockins. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Darrell “Duke” Dockins and Donnie Dockins, sister, Vickie Fernett; and stepson, Andy Montooth. Annette worked for many years at Woods Memorial Hospital and Johnson Controls. She was a member of West End Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Michael T. Montooth of Sweetwater; daughter, Crystal and spouse, Shawn Freeman, of Etowah; stepdaughter, Nikki and spouse, Willie Yates, of Harriman; son, “Poo” and spouse, Deidra Carpenter, of Etowah; brothers, David “Bike” and spouse, Brenda Dockins, of Cleveland, Jimmy Dockins of Athens, and Traci Dockins of Loudon; a sister, Robin and spouse, Arwin Roderick, of Cleveland; grandchildren, Shelby Hooper, Aiden Freeman, Makenzie Freeman, Laikan Yates, Hannah Yates, Jacob Carpenter, and Hannah Grace Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Cadence Buckner, Coleman Buckner, Ellie Hooper, and Riley Hooper; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Shane White officiating. Interment will follow in Sweetwater Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be D.J. Dockins, Austin Roderick, Ricky Wilcox, Ryan Hooper, John Dawson, and Greg Bunch. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Joyce Annette Montooth.
