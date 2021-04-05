Stephen Eugene Crisp, 26, of Athens passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence. A native of Athens and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Betty Ray Nipper; and paternal grandparents, Eugene F. and Ida Bell Turner Crisp. Stephen attended and played piano at Niota Methodist Church. Stephen was a graduate of McMinn County High School, where he was a member of the band. Survivors include his parents, Mark Anthony and Vickie Ray Nipper Crisp; and sister, LeeAnn Michelle Nipper. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Athens Church of the Nazarene. A memorial service celebrating the life of Stephen Crisp will be at 7 p.m. Thursday with Pastor David Reynolds and Pastor Alex Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Athens Church of the Nazarene, 1908 West Madison Ave., Athens, TN 37303. If you are unable to attend the memorial service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Stephen Eugene Crisp.
