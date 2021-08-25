Harold Dean Marcus, 78, of Sweetwater, and formerly of Etowah, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home. He owned his own trucking business. He loved his family and was always there for them. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Fern Marcus and Deana Shanks; and his former wife, Linda Burrell. Survivors include his wife, Beatrice Freeman Marcus of Madisonville; daughter, Sylvia Watson of Nashville; grandchildren, Kesha Smith, Jesse Smith, Elizabeth Shanks, Breanna Shanks, and Bailey Allison; several great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Rowlan of Englewood; and brother, Larry of Riceville. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
