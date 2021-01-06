James Lester “J.L.” “Sonny”
Farner Jr., 84, of Athens passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Lantern in Ooltewah. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a son of the late James Lester Farner Sr. and Della McKeehan Farner, and was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Christine Oliver Farner; brother, G.W. Farner; and three sisters, Billie Lingerfelt, Geraldine Woods, and Ross Ann Newman. He retired after 40 years of service from Webb Cabinet Shop and was a member of Marshall Hill Baptist Church. Sonny was an avid outdoor person. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Mitzi and Lynn Barker of Ooltewah; two granddaughters and husbands, Koren and Jack Sapp of Apison, and Jennifer and Jay Merriman of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; four great-grandchildren, Dylan Sapp, Eli Sapp, Stella Merriman and Colston Merriman; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at McMinn Memory Gardens with Kevin Hudson officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jay Merriman, Jack Sapp, Dylan Sapp, Tom Mullins, Rick Hooper, and Randy McJunkin. COVID guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/James-Farner Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
