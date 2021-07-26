Elaine B. Clark, 81, of Cleveland went to meet her heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Elaine enjoyed the outdoors and horseback riding. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Glenna Bowman; spouse, Charles Clark Sr.; son, Charles Clark Jr.; and her brother, Buddy. Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Brian Clark; sister, Carolyn; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
