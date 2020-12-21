Linda Yvonne Torbett, 68, of Englewood went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, of natural causes at home. Linda was a lifelong member of Englewood First Church of God and active in the women and senior groups. She was a graduate of Tennessee Tech University majoring in biology leading her to a 33 -year career with TVA of Knoxville. She was devoted to her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil DP and Lena Torbett; grandparents, Oscar and Ida Morgan Torbett and Henry and Gussie Watson Torbett; brother, Cecil P. Torbett; sister-in-law, Betty Torbett; and great-niece, Dixie Wood. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Edith Torbett of Athens; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Brian Browning of Maryville; sister-in-law, Glenda Torbett of Englewood; 12 nephews and nieces; several great-nephews and nieces; and special friends, Mary and Pat Carter, and Marty and Linda Wilhelm. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, at Englewood First Church of God with Pastor Rick Patterson officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in McMinn Memory Gardens. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
