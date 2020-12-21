Jack Dee Murphy Sr., 94, passed away at his home on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Mr. Murphy was the oldest living Marine to have served our country in World War II, living in Bradley County. He was a volunteer police officer for the City of Cleveland Auxiliary Police Department, regional director of the South Eastern Region International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, and had 50-plus years with the local Masonic Lodge (32nd Degree Mason to be exact). Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, George Edgar Murphy and Medley Stiles Murphy; his loving wife, Betty Sue Wooden; brothers, Bruce Murphy, Henry Lee Murphy, Harvey Max Murphy; sister Berma Styles; and half-brother, Gus Steele. Survivors include children, Susan Denise Murphy-Wyllie, Sharon Kay Murphy Markiewicz (Bruce) of Ellicott City, Md., Elizabeth Anne “LizAnne” Murphy Rung (Mike) of St. Augustine, Fla., and Jack Dee Murphy II; grandchildren, Christopher Wyllie, Lauren Lemons, John Markiewicz, Sara Markiewicz, and Jack Dee Murphy III; great-grandchildren, Trevor Wyllie, Braelyn Wyllie, Braxton Lemons, Brooklyn Lemons, and Natalie Markiewicz. A Masonic service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m until the service. There will be a funeral service on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens with full military honors concluding the service with the playing of bagpipes and a ceremonial white dove release. Serenity Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
