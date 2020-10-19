Terry “Toby” Hart, 65, of Athens passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. Toby worked for Ronnie Moses Construction and loved working on his cars. He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Brynleigh Standridge; special aunt, Norma Wright; and stepfather, Jack Cranfield. Toby leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 24 years, Doris Hart; four stepchildren, Tracy Kirby, Rhonda Powers, Christopher Kirby and Faith Hart; one special uncle, Frank Wright; mother, Barbara Cranfield; sister, Patsy Akins; brother, Michael Cranfield; eight grandchildren, China, Emily, Ethan, Taylor, Lily, Colton, Destiny and Mykala; eight great-grandchildren, Brayden, Braxton, Weston, Hunter, Easton, Millie, Grayson and Caius; several sisters and brothers-in-law; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating his life will begin at the conclusion of the visitation time at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Rev. Jimmy Lewis will be officiating and special music will be provided by Ritchie Layman. The interment and committal service will take place on Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. in Sullins Cemetery with Danny Pryor, Chris Moore, Fred Adams, Donnie Martin, Rick Mason and David Daniels serving as pallbearers. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m. Share a memory of Toby and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.