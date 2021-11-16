Ollie Kate Sneed Carter, 89, of the Hillsview community near Riceville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Ollie Kate was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Onie Davis Sneed. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin B. Carter Sr.; sister, Juanita Henry; brothers, Thomas Sneed, G.R. Sneed, Preston Sneed and Joe Ben Sneed; and a special friend, Crickette Carter. Kate was a longtime member of Clear Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed farming. Survivors include daughter, Judy Harris and husband, Eddie, of Riceville; son, Alvin “Butch” Carter and wife, Kim, of Riceville; stepdaughter, Carol Kennedy of Cleveland, Ohio; granddaughter, Brooke Carter Greene and husband, Joseph, of Indiana; step-grandchildren, Nora, Mark and Kara of Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Mike Curtis. Funeral services were at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis and the Rev. Darren Fansler officiating. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Short Creek Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. If you were unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Ollie Kate Sneed Carter.
