The family of David
Thomas Stewart, 46, of Rhea County, is sad to announce his unexpected passing on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Left to cherish his memories are daughter, Marley Stewart; father, Fred Stewart (Gail); mother, Donna (Tim) Roberts; sisters, Mendy Stewart, Crystal Wade, and Leahan (Jerrad) Harmon; nieces and nephews; special friend, Vanessa Daniels; and many other family members and friends. No formal services will be held. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Stewart family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.