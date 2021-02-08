James “Jake” Ferguson, 84, transitioned on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, while at Woods Presbyterian Nursing Home. He was the son of the late Frank Leon and Alice Hanks Ferguson. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Alice, Helene and Juanita; and brothers, Charles, Arthur, Clarence, John, and William. He attended High Point School in Sweetwater and later became the sole owner of the Sweetwater Recreation Center. James, known by most as “Jake,” loved to fish and work on cars in his spare time. He touched many lives young and old. They traveled from Knoxville, Chattanooga and other surrounding areas to hang out at “Jake’s Place” for fun and recreational activities, such as playing a game of pool or just to fellowship with one another. Survivors include sisters, Joann Fike and Mary Brownlee, both of Sweetwater; one sister-in-law, Mary Ferguson of Nashville; one brother-in-law, John Johnkins of Sweetwater; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (walk-through) at Kyker Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Sweetwater Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ivy Smith officiating. Special thanks to Woods Presbyterian Nursing Home. Note: CDC guidelines will be followed. Everyone is expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Many thanks to Kyker Funeral Home for helping our family through this challenging time. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.