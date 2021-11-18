Max E. Mason, 91, of Niota passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at NHC of Athens. He was also a former resident of Athens Place. A native of Ducktown and a resident of Niota for the past 52 years, he was the son of the late Enos and Maggie Hickey Mason. He was member of East Athens Baptist Church and was a retired pharmacist for 60 years having worked for Revco and CVS. He served on the McMinn County Council/Commission for 18 years. He was known as the “Watch Dog.” He was a member of the Classic Ford Association out of Maryville. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolene Owen and Loretta Coward. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Willene Hedden Mason of Niota; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Tim Sharp of Niota; granddaughter and husband, Kanden and Wyatt Barnett of Niota; one sister, Marilyn Maughn of Knoxville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Wright officiating. The graveside service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at McMinn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Bobby Haile, Chad McNabb, Casey McDaniel, Jack Curtis, Phil Tuggle, and Jared Wright. Honorary pallbearers were Alfred Greenwood, Glenn Hedden, Jim Hedden, Ronnie Selvidge and Michael Bryant. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to East Athens Baptist Church, 301 Central Ave., Athens TN 37303. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Max-Mason Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.