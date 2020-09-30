Lloyd Allen Matthews, 93, of Niota passed away Sept. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Lloyd was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War Conflict from Sept. 28, 1950 until June 27, 1952. He retired from Bowater after 21 years of service, where he was affectionately known as “Scrap-Iron.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Myrtle Matthews; brothers, Carlos Matthews, Don Matthews, T.J. Matthews, Quinton Matthews and Doug Matthews; and sisters, Ruth Strickland and Irene Hayes. Survivors include his loving wife, Marjorie Ingram Matthews; sons, Larry (Sharon) Ingram (devoted caregivers) and Dewayne (Patricia) Ingram; grandchildren, Adam Ingram, Trisha (Matt) Layow and Brent Ingram; great-grandchildren, Jett Ingram, Cole Layow, Savannah Layow and Scarlett Layow; sisters-in-law, Barbara Matthews and Janice Matthews; devoted nieces, Cheri Matthews, Kelly Hayes Harris and Sandy Strickland Blackwell; and several other nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Athens Church of Christ, located at 1016 North Avenue in Athens, with Minister Travis Irwin, Minister Gerald Perry and Minister Mark Littleton officiating. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Chattanooga National Cemetery with military honors. His family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Athens Church of Christ or the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Building Fund in Niota. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.