Eugene Carson, 90, of Madisonville passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Starr Regional Healthcare & Rehab. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Madisonville since 1950 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by several cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nellie Axley Carson; and brother, Dwight L. Carson. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Knight and the Rev. Michael Jackson officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
