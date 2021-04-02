Jesse Vona Guinn, 30, died March 26, 2021, in an early morning car crash on Highway 39 in McMinn County. She is survived by her husband, James R. Guinn; her parents, Jeffery and Jennifer Wedell; daughter, Sierra Sanders, 9; daughter, Sasha Sanders, 8; and son, Jesse James Guinn, 5. The family has chosen to have a private memorial, but would like to thank everyone for their condolences. She was taken way too soon.
