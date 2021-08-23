Maxie William Davis, 81, of Decatur passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his residence. Maxie was the son of the late William and Sarah Underwood Davis. He was a member of Big Spring Church of Christ, a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from VEC with 43 years of service. He was presented the Key to the City of Decatur in 2002. He coached and played on the VEC softball team, was an avid golfer, a fan of all Meigs County sports teams, served as umpire and referee, started the Meigs Youth Basketball League in 1979 with 42 years of service as a coordinator, where he received a service award for 40-plus years, and was the winner of the Tennessee Dizzy Dean Baseball Person of the Year in 1997. He was preceded in death by his son, William Bradley Davis; and sister, Leota Brown. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Ann Davis; son, Chad Davis (Jessica) of Charleston; daughters, Connie Davis Armstrong (Keith) of Decatur, and Christy Davis Foster (Brent) of Athens; grandchildren, Maddi Martin, Taylor and Kyle Foster, Chyna Blair, Noah Davis, and Addison and Cameron Hatcher; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and a host of friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Minister Paul Stidham officiating. Interment will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. in Decatur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Davis family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
