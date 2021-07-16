Linda Jo Ghorley, 68, of Athens passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Carl L. and Ruth Powell Puett, and was preceded in death by son, Jackie Stephen Puett; brother, Jackie L. Puett; and two sisters, Jean Yarbrough and Judy Ables. She was a former employee of Epperson Hospital and Athens Bed Co. She was a member of North Athens Baptist Church. She passed away of a broken heart due to separation for her precious Jade and complication of diabetes and cancer. She loved and served our Lord as a mighty prayer warrior. Survivors include daughter, Medah Jade Puett Ghorley; sister and brother-in-law, Janice R. and James Cox of Madisonville; former husband, Don Ghorley of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at McMinn Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Linda-Ghorley Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
