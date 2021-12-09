Lewis Hyacinth Bradley (Baretooth), 87, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. Lewis was born Aug. 15, 1934 to the late Alex Bradley and Mattie Hurst Bradley. Lewis was the eighth child in a family of 10. Lewis was a dedicated, lifelong member of Lane’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church where he served as chairman of the Trustee’s Board and sang in the choir. He was an Honorary Member of the Missionary Society. He loved good gospel music and could be found at any singing or homecoming in the area. Lewis was a kind, caring man who tried to help all that needed help. He took the homeless into his own house to give them shelter and food. Lewis was a professional concrete finisher by trade and worked at TVA. He worked at many of the area factories as a subcontractor and was well known in the area for his concrete finishing work. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Fine Moore Bradley; stepdaughter, Janice Scruggs Ramsey; sisters, Martha Bradley, Geneva Smith (Mills), Anna Belle Moore (Lewis) and Mattie Grace Smith (Curtis); brothers, Earnest Bradley (Elizabeth), Robert H. Bradley (Zula), Alex Bradley Jr. (Barbara), and an infant brother; and brother-in-Law, Ulyssess W. Moore. Left to cherish his memory are one sister, Cora L. Moore of Niota; two step-grandchildren, Cedric Scruggs of Sweetwater, and Olivia Scruggs of Athens; three step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vyetta (Bill) Moore of Kingston, and Judy Prigmore of Cleveland; brother-in-law, Larry Moore of Kingston; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention and a host of other cousins, relatives, and friends; his Lane’s Chapel Church Family; and devoted nieces and caregivers, Sharon Bradley, Helen Bailey, Martina Henry, and Kamesia Sharp. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the Lane’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Niota. Internment will follow in the Lanetown Cemetery. The Rev. Hugh Dixson will be the eulogist and the Rev. J.T. Holmes will officiate. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
