Frances Davis Wilson Wattenbarger, 89, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2021, at her residence. Frances was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Bryan and Artie Lee Chandler Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Wattenbarger, and first husband, John R. Wilson; son, John R. “Butch” Wilson; infant son, Ronnie Wilson; daughter, Frankie McCracken; brother, Ray Davis; and sister, Joann Richeson and husband, Dennis. Frances was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and had worked for Athens Manufacturing as a seamstress. Survivors include daughter, Debbie Miller and husband, Gary, of Athens; sons, Jerry Wilson and wife, Cathy, of Riceville, and Keith Wattenbarger and wife, Natocha, of Ten Mile; grandchildren, Jeremy Wilson and wife, Stephanie, Jonathan Wilson, Benji Wilson, Aaron McCracken, Tiffany Whitlatch and husband, Matt, Houston McCracken, Kelly Gentry, Beth Clark, Halie Webb and Gracie Wattenbarger; great-grandchildren, Jordan Clark and wife, Hannah, Carson Clark, Hanah Clark, Parker Clark, Elley Sue Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Coby Wilson, Cooper Wilson, Aspen Webb, Christian Byrd and wife, Julianna, Hayden Martin and Emily McCracken; great-great-grandchildren, Rory Clark and Hixon Clark; sister, Pearline Vaughn and husband, Leuty, of Athens; brother, Melvin Davis of Cleveland, Ohio; son-in-law, Edwin McCracken; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Rymer officiating. Interment followed in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeremy Wilson, Aaron McCracken, Carson Clark, Benji Wilson, Jonathan Wilson, Hayden Martin and Colby Wilson. Honorary pallbearer was Parker Clark. The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. If you were unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Frances Davis Wilson Wattenbarger.
