Robert C. “Bob” Lucek, 82, of Pensacola Beach, Fla., peacefully passed on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at The Arbors in Gulf Breeze, Fla. He was laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery in Pensacola encircled by family, words from his wife and an exceptional chaplain. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie; sister, Dorothy Lucek of Greenport, N.Y.; and daughters, Debbie (Bruce) Bradford and Stacey (Keith) Kuboske. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Bob’s favorite charity, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at BestFriends.org “Now the Lord is the spirit and where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” — 2 Corinthians 3:17. Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel of Pensacola, Fla. is in charge of arrangements.
