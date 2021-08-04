James Roy Moates, 61, of Knoxville passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell. He was a mechanic by trade. He loved the mountains and flying his ultra-lite plane. James was preceded in death by grandparents, Hester and L.J. Bates, and Roy and Emma Moates; and stepfather, Charles Hunt. Survivors include his mother, Alice Hunt; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Dwane Lay of Knoxville; children, Misty Moates and Crystal Moates Roberts; father, Thomas R. Moates of Etowah; along with several nieces and nephews. Arrangements were handled by Rose Funeral & Cremation, Broadway Chapel, of Knoxville.
