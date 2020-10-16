Robert Reid (Ching) Turner, 58, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his residence. Robert was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late Roy and Evelyn Brookshire Turner. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Galyon; and a brother, Larry Turner. Robert was a well-known karaoke host who always enjoyed music and friends. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, Mamie Tindle Turner of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Darrell Thornton of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, James and Wendy Turner of Kennesaw, Ga.; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Diane Turner of Athens; granddaughters, Alexis Thornton, Charlyee Turner and Benelli Turner; and several nieces and nephew. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Robert Reid (Ching) Turner.
