Mackie G. Elliott, 77, of Etowah passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. He is rejoicing with his Lord Jesus Christ and his wife, Geraldine, whom he has sorely missed. Mackie was a member of Dixon Avenue Baptist Church and retired from Bordwine Funeral Home. Mackie touched the lives and hearts of thousands of people during his time at the funeral home. The staff of Bordwine Funeral Home would like to thank Mackie for his 40 years of dedicated service. He and his legacy will live on in our hearts forever. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Elliott; great-grandchild, Pierson Brown; parents, Troy and Nellie Elliott; and brother, David Elliott. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Stacy Wilson; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Christy Elliott; grandchildren and spouses, Trey Raymer, Chrystal and Clint Ballinger, Blake and Paige Wilson, Ryan and Samantha Elliott, McKayla and Adam Brady, Kacy and Rob Moses, Carter Elliott, Megan and Kirk Brown, Emma Callahan and Bristol Callahan; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Huntlee Ballinger, Colton Harrill Wilson, Alexzander Elliott, and Hansen and Annistyn Brown; siblings, Juanita and Leonard Harness, Ferland and Della Elliott, Evelyn and Roger Mincey, and Steve and Lisa Elliott; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Junior and Frankie Bunch. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Blanchette and Dennis Bordwine officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, at the funeral home and proceed to McMinn Memory Gardens for the 10:30 a.m. committal service. Blake Wilson, Stacy Wilson, Ryan Elliott, Carter Elliott, Clint Ballinger, Adam Brady and Kirk Brown will serve as pallbearers. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
