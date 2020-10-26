Sylvia “Jerrye” Geraldine Moses, 83, of Athens, loving wife, mother and friend to many, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. Jerrye was born on March 28, 1937 in Madisonville, Monroe County, Tennessee, to the late James and Lydia Mullins. She worked at various occupations, including as a clerk at the Monroe County Courthouse. Jerrye was preceded in death by parents, James and Lydia Mullins; and brothers, Vernon and Wayne Mullins. She is survived by loving husband of 39 years, Jim Moses of Athens; son and wife, Kenny and Virginia Bryant; sister, Marcene Phillips of Madisonville; special sister-in-law, Virginia Mullins of Tellico Plains; granddaughters, Kendra (Dan) Brumback of Athens, and Hope McNelly of Clearwater, Fla.; great-grandsons, Kayden Debety and River McNelly; and many special nieces, nephews and friends. Friends and family will gather on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at Big Creek Cemetery with the Rev. John Butler officiating. Arrangements will be made through Serenity of Etowah Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
