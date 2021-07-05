Mary Ellen Stokes “Sissy” Ensley, 48, a lifelong resident of Decatur, passed away on Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, at an Athens hospital. She was born on Feb. 17, 1973, a daughter of the late Charlie and Mary Louise Stokes. Mary was a lifetime employee of the Meigs County Courthouse, starting there when she was just 16 years old. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. Mary loved her family and taking care of each of them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Steve “Bones” Stokes. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 29 years, Dewayne Ensley; one son, Matthew Ensley (Shelby); stepdaughter, Christina Wilcox (Brandon); two grandsons, Abel Ensley and Dillon England; three granddaughters, Brooke England, Ava Wilcox and Kendall Newman; one sister, Brenda Millsaps (Junior); four brothers, David Stokes (Kristy), Bobby Stokes (Teresa), Randy Stokes (Christi) and Adam Stokes (Roseanna); her beloved English bulldog, “Lucy”; numerous nieces, nephews and many other extended family members, work family, church family and a host of special friends. A memorial gathering is planned for Wednesday, July 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the courtroom of the Meigs County Courthouse. Share a memory of Mary and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.