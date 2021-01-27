Thelma Almarae Cook
Roderick, 92, of Athens died peacefully on Saturday evening, Jan. 23, 2021, with her family at her side. A native of Monroe County and a longtime resident of Athens, she was a daughter of the late Sherlin and Sarah Moses Cook. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, William Ross Roderick, on Aug. 26, 1984. Also preceding her in death was a son, Jerry Roderick and wife, Jill; a daughter, Bernice Sneed and husband, Sam; grandson, Samuel Ross Sneed; granddaughter, Pamala Elaine Elliston; great-grandson, Avery Collins; three sisters, Imogene Moses, Anna Mae Moses and Gladys Biship; along with two brothers, Albert Junior Cook and Will Clarence Cook. Thelma enjoyed her flower garden, always going to yard sales, and especially loved her family. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include a daughter, Geraldean “Dean” Cline of Athens; son, Daryle Roderick and wife, Carolyn, of Athens; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, including a special great-granddaughter, Aliyah Dean Collins; brother, Fred Cook and wife, Virginia, of Athens; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Brother Billy Burton officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Monroe County. Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Roderick, Brandon Moses, Shawn Cline, Austin Cline, Aaron Owens and Cody Huston. Honorary pallbearers will be Galvin Lingerfelt, Mike Cline, Lynn Collins and Adam Collins. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, face masks are recommended and social distancing practices will be observed. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, you are encouraged to sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Thelma Almarae Cook Roderick.
