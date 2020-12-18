Doris Helen Carroll
Rogers, 85, a lifelong resident of Delano, went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord and the love of her life, Norman “Tooter” Rogers, husband of 67 years. She lived her life to the fullest enjoying motorcycle riding, playing softball, camping and many years of love and laughter with her family. She touched many lives, including those she helped at her time with Woods Memorial Hospital as a Medical Assistant. Known as “The Three Sisters” by the Hardee’s employees, she and her sisters would take their weekly Saturday outings to eat and have some family time together. Doris was preceded in death by husband, Norman “Tooter” Rogers; father, J.M. Carroll; mother, Delzie Chastain Carroll; and sister, Betty Sue Carroll Dalton. She is survived by her sons, Michael “Mickey” (Michelle) Rogers of Delano, and Randall “Hoss” (Glenda) Rogers of Linsdale; sister, Nina Ruth (late husband Fred) McNelley of Benton; brothers, Milburn “Buster” (Liz) Carroll of Delano, and Tony “Sput” (late wife Billie) Carroll of Delano; grandchildren, Joshua Rogers, Tennille Couch and Misty Rogers; great-grandchildren, Jasa Johnson, Landen Johnson, Skylar Couch, Tyler Rogers and Makayla Rogers; great-great grandchild, Arlen Couch; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, at Serenity Funeral Home from noon to 1 p.m. with services in the chapel at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Pete Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
