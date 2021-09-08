Harvey Glen Matthews, 61, of Niota passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Glen’s joys in life centered around his family and the love he had for his children, especially his grandchildren. He had a passion for riding motorcycles. Glen will be missed by all his family and friends, including his work family at HP Pelzer, which he adored dearly. He was a son of the late Harvey and Heddie Mae Matthews. Glen was preceded in death by one daughter, Dwana Sue Matthews; and one brother, Jeffrey Lynn Matthews. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, LaVan Campbell Matthews; one daughter, Fawna Willis; four grandchildren, Alivia Ramsey, Hazen Willis, Amelia Willis, and Sawyer Willis; one sister, Connie Davis (Timothy); and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. Family and friends will proceed to Love Cemetery for the 1:30 p.m. graveside service with Brother Will Davis officiating. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
