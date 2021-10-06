Connie Irene Downey
Zalabak, 61, of Niota passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. She was a native of Chattanooga, was a longtime resident of Southeast Tennessee and was a daughter of the late William Henry Downey. She was also preceded in death by stepbrothers, Donny McCullough and Troy Moore. She attended First Baptist Church of Niota. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Zalabak of Niota; mother, Norma Fitch Moore of East Ridge; son and daughter-in-law, Stevan and Tiffany Davis of Madison, Ala.; grandsons, Nicolas and Noah Davis; sisters, brothers and their spouses, Melanie and Charles Spires, Mark Downey, Missy and Jason Wolford, Debby and David McClanahan, Danny and Lisa McCullough, David McCullough, and David Moore; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Farmer officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, in Niota Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the McMinn Regional Humane Society, 219 Alford St., Athens, TN 37303. If you are unable to attend this visitation or service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Connie Irene Downey Zalabak.
