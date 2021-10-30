Ralph William Fenton, 83, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his residence. Son of the late Ralph and Jessie Swift Fenton, he was a native of Whateley, North Warwickshire, England. As a young boy, he experienced wartime firsthand, often being roused in the middle of the night by air raid sirens to take cover in bomb shelters during “The Blitz” bombings of England during World War II. A longtime resident of McMinn County, Ralph immigrated to the U.S. in 1978. Settling first in West Virginia, he met his late wife, Nella “Ann” Hollandsworth Fenton. Ralph and Ann were married for over 41 years prior to her death in 2020. Together, they had eight children, 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was a mechanical engineer, employed by Johns Manville for over 20 years in various positions, including corporate manager of major construction projects, until his official “retirement” on Jan. 1, 2000. His children often joked that “retirement” was his second career, as evidenced by his community involvement and the activities and volunteerism that characterized his later years. “When you retire, life does not come to an end. It just changes courses,” he said. He was an active participant at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, where he played bridge, served on the Senior Medicare Fraud and Abuse Patrol, and provided notary services to seniors. He was a past vice president of the local chapter of the AARP, former chairman of Keep McMinn Beautiful, and past president of the Board of Trustees of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. He was a former diplomat for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, former member of the Athens Regional Planning Commission and served as the Planning Commission’s representative for the Athens Historic Preservation Commission and on the Athens Board of Zoning Appeals. He credited Harold “Prof” Powers as his inspiration for community service. He was a member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens and was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Athens. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Adrian (Geri) Fenton of Wexford, Pa., and William F. (Lisa) Morris III of Athens, and five daughters and sons-in-laws, Lorraine Fenton of Pittsburgh, Pa., Alison (Shawn) Smith of Pittsburgh, Pa., Vanessa Fenton (Tyler) Sounthonevichith of Nashville, Jeanne Fealy of Columbus, Ohio, and Janette (Jack) Cook of Riceville; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Bryan Mitchell of England; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tammy Morris; and son-in-law, Robert Fealy. The family wishes to extend its heartfelt appreciation to dear friends Becky and Jimmy Morgan, and caregivers Valerie, Joelle, Sharon, Joni, Martina, Cindy, and Caroline, Holston Home Care and Hospice of Chattanooga for their care and service over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to McMinn County Living Heritage Museum and E.G. Fisher Public Library. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens.
