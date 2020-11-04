Mildred D. Morgan Walker,
80, a resident of Athens, passed Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in a health care facility in Chattanooga. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Athens, where she served on the usher board, the pastor’s aide committee and the kitchen committee. She was employed for many years by the family of Attorney Kenneth Higgins and was instrumental in the rearing of their children, Jannie and Kenny. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Morgan and father, Henry Carey; aunts, Gladys Padgett, Helen Williams, Sally Morgan and Geneva Jones; uncle, George Williams; grandparents, Harry L. Morgan Sr. and Mary Morgan; and grandson, Anthony “Tony” Henry. She leaves to cherish her time here on earth a daughter, Nadine Walker of Athens; grandson, Kadia Henry; aunts, Mary Elizabeth Morgan Ismey, Hannah Williams, and uncle, Harry (Gwendolyn) Morgan Jr., all of Roanoke, Va; special friends, Betty Ann Scruggs, Ruth Malone, Linda Long, Judy Neil Williams, Jeanette White, Ayanna Roberts, Mark Carlock, Victoria Malone, Vanessa Burke, Aisha Scruggs and Kenneth Phillips; as well as a host of cousins other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at noon in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home – Athens with Pastor Rev. Chris Eady officiating and Rev. Kenneth Scaife delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at McMinn Memory Gardens. There will be a walk through visitation from 11 a.m. to noon one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service – Athens, TN. M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home will continue to be in compliance with COVID-19, mask are required and we will monitor for social distancing.
