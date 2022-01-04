Anna Faye Hall Haggit, 82, of Etowah went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Onie Lee and Addie B. Hall; sister, Betty Hall Crews and husband, Earl; brother, Tim Hall and wife, Jean; cousin, Nobie L. Ledbetter and husbands, John Williams and Clifford Ledbetter. Anna Faye was a longtime member of North Etowah Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Walter Haggit; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Haggit Boettner and Bill Boettner; son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Nancy DeFriese Haggit; grandchildren, Katie Haggit Quimby and husband, Joey, and Jarod D. Boettner; and nieces and nephews, Tim Hall III, Jeanie Hall, Rodney and Darrell Crews. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. Clayton Dunsmore officiating. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Interment followed the service in Green Hill Cemetery. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.