Bennett Ronald “Ronnie” Rogers, age 77. It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected death of Ronnie on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, with his wife by his side. Ronnie was 77 and a lifelong resident of the Tranquility community. He was a beloved member and Sunday school teacher of Tranquility United Methodist Church. After 38 years, he retired from Bowater. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eula and Bennett Rogers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Grace Foster; grandson-in-law, Brandon Cassada; and great-granddaughters, Kylie Overton and Brianna Webb. Ronnie was a kind man who never looked for praise. He was never boastful. He spent all of his time working solely for the ones he loved most. A God-fearing man who walked that way of life, his worries went unspoken as he always only placed others first. He loved his family and friends, and loved his Vols. Ronnie was the firm foundation and strength that held his family together through all the storms in life. Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years and best friend, Shirley Rogers of Athens; two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Mike Cline of Athens, and Jan and Jackie Harmon of Loudon; and brother and sister-in-law, David and Sallie Rogers of Charleston. Ronnie was passionate and very proud of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, never missing a ballgame or a chance to get up early and make the worlds best “Panicakes” for all of them: Noelle, Nikki, Ben, Sabra, Lakkin, Lexi, Isaiah, Noah, Tristian, Junior, Harlee, Ryker, Ariella, Raiden, Paislee, and Piper. Many nieces and nephews, Kim King, Michael Rogers, Sandi Viar, and Jack Wilson; and special niece, Rhonda Burnett. Ronnie will be forever remembered as one of a kind — a man above men. Although our hearts are heavy, his life will forever be celebrated. We will find comfort in knowing he is safely home in Heaven always watching over us and always with us. Graveside services were 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sweetwater Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Marvin Templin officiating. Active pallbearers were family. There was no visitation. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Ronnie-Rogers Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
