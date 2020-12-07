Peggy Firestone, 71, of Calhoun passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home. Ms. Peggy retired from the United States Postal Service after 40-plus years of dedicated and faithful service. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time in the yard with her flowers, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her beloved sister, Alyce, and her beloved friend, Sharon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Lewis L. Lawson; and siblings, Bobby Lawson and Sue Curbow. Survivors include her loving children, Becky (Dewayne) Jones, Tammy Firestone and Chad Firestone; siblings, Charles (Myrtle) Lawson and Alyce (Gene) Ross; grandchildren, Haley (Aaron) Holt, Alli Jones, Joshua (Michelle) Yates and Katie (Seth) Moneypenney; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Yates, Andy Yates and Case Holt; and several nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Cookson Creek with Pastor Benny Thomas officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
