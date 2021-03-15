Chester “Gene” McInturff, 89, of Seymour passed away on his birthday, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born and raised in Unicoi. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patsy. They lived in Athens and Bristol before settling in Seymour in 1979. Chester was an active member at Trinity United Methodist Church, Addilynn United Methodist Church, Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, and Seymour United Methodist Church. He enjoyed genealogy and traveling with friends and family. He worked for Mayfield’s, Flav-O-Rich, Klenzade, and Ecolab as a consultant to the food industry. Chester was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Chester was also preceded in death by parents, Shep and Lelia McInturff; brothers, Gaither, Kenneth, and Floyd McInturff; and sisters, Mabel Jones Renfro, Gertha Street, Virgie Ingram, Florence Seward, Jessie Lingerfelt White, Hazel Berry, and Eva Davis. Survivors include children, Lisa Dawn McInturff Chamness (husband, Ken Chamness) of Johnson City, Alan Eugene McInturff (wife, Sheri Thornton McInturff) of Southside, Ala., Anthony Tucker McInturff (wife, Jocelyn Frosch McInturff) of Knoxville, and Aimee Leigh McInturff Biddle (husband, David Biddle) of Seymour; grandchildren, Lindsey Chamness Maguigan (husband, Chris Maguigan, and great-grandchild, Toby Maguigan) of Morristown, Reese Chamness and partner, Morgan Linscott, of New York City, Cari McInturff Williamson (husband, Matt Williamson, and great-grandchildren, Elias, Oliver, and Arthur Williamson) of Knoxville, Emily McInturff MacArthur (husband, Reid MacArthur) of New York City, Patrick McInturff of Huntsville, Ala., Aleah McInturff Langdale (husband, Kyle Langdale) of Weaver, Ala., Dawson Biddle (wife, Avery Shaffer Biddle) of Murfreesboro, and Abbie Biddle of Seymour; and very special friend, Wilma Green. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seymour United Methodist Church, 107 Simmons Road, Seymour, TN 37865, or Cross Food Ministry, 406 Boyd’s Creek Hwy., Seymour, TN 37865. The family will be having a private ceremony on Monday, March 15, at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens in Alcoa. Memories and condolences may be shared with the McInturff family via www.atchleyfuneral home.com Atchley Funeral Home of Seymour is in charge of arrangements.
