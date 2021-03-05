Johnnie B. Leslie Barnett, 93, of Delano, beloved aunt and friend, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Starr Regional Health and Rehab Center. She was a member of Carlock United Methodist Church and she graduated from Etowah High School. She moved to Chattanooga and retired from Olin Mills. Returning to Delano, she enjoyed gardening and visiting with her Mennonite friends. She delivered meals for the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center for 25 years before retiring from there. She enjoyed quilting with members and friends from Carlock Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Jody” Barnett; parents, Ray and Gussie Barnett; one brother, Joe Leslie; and six sisters, Martha Simmons, Sara Weir, Pearl Crockett, Margaret Jones, Sue Brauner and Grace Goodman. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Evelyn Leslie; four nieces; three nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; one longtime special friend, Lockie Melton; and several other friends. Thank you to Starr Regional Health and Rehab staff and Dr. Nathan Trentham for their care and kindness. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, at Green Hill Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Hickman officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Friends of the Mennonite community will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Wilson, Albert Mitchum, Seth Phillips and Jon Tucker. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carlock United Methodist Church, c/o Betsy Powers, 189 County Road 577, Englewood, TN 37329. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
