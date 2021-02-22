Ruth Alice Webb, “Cissy,” 83, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2021. She will be received by her mother and father, Mary Ruth and Theodore Lewis Pierce; her brothers, James and John Lewis Pierce; and some of the many friends she collected over her lifetime. Cissy is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Webb; her sons, Teddy (Carolyn), Jeffery, Chris (Angela), and Chad (Wendy) Webb; her siblings, Edward Pierce, Jody Prater, and Philip Pierce; as well as her nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Cissy was an active citizen of her hometown of Athens. Over her 83 years, the light and joy she brought everywhere she went was recognized in a multitude of ways. She was a member of Athens Church of Christ, the local Pilot Club, and the Red Hat Society. Cissy loved bowling and basketball, for the latter of which she was initiated into the McMinn County High School Sports Hall of Fame. She was an avid gardener, with the ability to identify just about any wildflower you put in front of her. Above all, Cissy loved her family. She was once named Athens Mother of the Year, but to her family, she was the mother of a lifetime. Her family will continue to be blessed by her unconditional love until they are reunited with her. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Riceville Cemetery with Minister Mark Littleton and Minister Tim Gunnell officiating. The family will receive friends at Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcrema tionservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Ruth Alice Webb, “Cissy.”
