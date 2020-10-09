Martha Bivens Roach McKeehan, 89, of Niota, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in NHC of Athens. She was a native of Loudon County, resident of McMinn County most of her life, a daughter of the late Frank Everett Bivens, Sr. and Juanita Martha Salvage Bivens Yarber. She, along with her husband, was former owner and operator of Alfred’s Foodliner, Inc. and Alfred’s Shoe Store. She was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church and Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alfred C. McKeehan, on Sept. 13, 1990; her second husband, Billy Lee Roach, Sr. on Sept. 7, 1996; son, Alfred C. McKeehan, Jr. on Sept. 2, 1995; two brothers, Frank E. Bivens, Jr., Roy Bivens; and two sisters, Frances Bivens and Beatrice Hutchings. Her survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Kaylor of Athens, Robin and Rex Wright of Athens, Marlene and Danny Rue of Athens; seven grandchildren and spouses, Jeremy Kaylor, Amy and Joe Solsbee, Shawn Wright, David and Crystle Wright, Andy and Betty Wright, McKeehanon and Moriah Rue, Ashley and Chris Donaldson; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Cedar Gove Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Leamon officiating. Active pallbearers will be Shawn Wright, David Wright, Andy Wright, Jeremy Kaylor, McKeehanon Rue and Joe Solsbee. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Martha-McKeehan Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, in charge of arrangements.
