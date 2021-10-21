Gerald “Jerry” Moates, 75, of Etowah passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. He is a son of the late Herbert Moates and Ruth Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Moates and Ruth and Curtis Grant; two brothers, Ronnie and Danny Moates; brother-in-law, Walter Younce; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Survivors include his twin brother and wife, Donald and LeeAnn Moates of Etowah; one sister, Nancy Younce of Kodak; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Jerry got the call to preach at the age 16. After graduating Etowah High School in 1964, he followed his call to The Church of God of Prophecy. In 1965, he joined the Army National Guard. After basic training, he attended officer school and became a 2nd Lieutenant. Jerry attended Thomlinson College for two years. He then completed his theology degree with Tennessee Wesleyan University and his master’s degree in theology at UTC. After graduating UTC, he went into active duty with the United States Army, where he served approximately 30 years. During his time as a Lieutenant Colonel Chaplain in the United States Army, he was stationed at many different bases and visited several countries in his tenure. Jerry spent his last few years making new friends at Dominion Senior Living in Athens. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at McMinn Memory Gardens with Pastor Danny Brown officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Family requests donations be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation. Website for donations is www.patsummitt.org Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
